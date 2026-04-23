Rare and endangered plants bloom in Yertis Ormany nature reserve

Anthropogenic factors pose a risk of extinction to beautiful and rare plant species.

With the arrival of spring, unique and rarely found plants have begun to bloom throughout the Yertis Ormany reserve.

“The list of rare plant species is included in Kazakhstan’s Red Book and is under state protection. These include spring adonis, East Siberian pasqueflower, pasqueflower, and others. Rare plants are not only a beauty of nature but also an essential part of the ecosystem,” the reserve’s management said.

Photo credit: Yertis Ormany

Photo credit: Yertis Ormany

Picking, collecting, storing, and transporting rare and protected plants is strictly prohibited by law. Violators will face administrative penalties.

Earlier, it was reported that a rarely seen snow leopard had been captured on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park in the Zhetysu region.