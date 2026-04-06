Almaty unveils plant producing powder mortar from industrial waste

The enterprise was established as part of the Technopark Stroytech project based at Satbayev University. The project follows President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's directive to create technological parks at universities and integrate scientific research into the industrial sector.

As Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, noted, the project's uniqueness lies in the effective cooperation between science and businesses:

"This project is a prime example of a model that is planned to be rolled out nationwide, where universities act not only as hubs for talent training but also as drivers of industrial development."

The plant will utilize previously untapped industrial waste and local mineral raw materials to produce dry mix mortars.

According to Ruslan Nurlybayev, a research professor at Satbayev University, the project has successfully transitioned from developing new construction materials to full industrial implementation.

The plant's products are intended for use in the construction industry. Utilizing recycled waste reduces the environmental burden and enhances the economic efficiency of production.

The facility also features a training and laboratory complex, where graduate students and PhD candidates will participate in examining and testing new building materials.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. It involves Satbayev University, Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, Auezov South Kazakhstan University, the Institute of Metallurgy and Ore Beneficiation, and SAVENERGY Company.

Qazinform previously reported that Baiterek Holding is set to spend 2.41 trillion tenge on housing construction support in 2026.