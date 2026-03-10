Baiterek Holding to spend 2.41trln tenge on housing construction support in 2026

According to him, in line with the President’s directive, the Holding jointly with JSC Kazakhstan Housing Company and JSC Otbasy Bank, directed 2.35 trillion tenge on housing construction support in 2025.

The Housing Construction Compny has provided financing worth 707.5 billion tenge, enabling the commissioning of 3 million square meters of housing. This accounts for 22% of the total volume of multi-apartment housing commissioned nationwide.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Regions have also received bond loans totaling 238.2 billion tenge, of which 150.4 billion tenge were allocated for rental housing construction and 87.8 billion tenge for the development of engineering infrastructure. In addition, securities worth 140.2 billion tenge were purchased from local administrations to finance mortgage housing. As a result, 1.8 million square meters of housing have been built, providing around 23,000 social apartments for citizens on waiting lists.

According to Nurbolat Aidapkelov, projects worth 299.8 billion tenge were supported under the shared construction guarantee mechanism and the Housing Construction Company’s own programs. This ensured protection of the rights of 10,000 equity holders and facilitated the construction of 1,500 apartments.

Aidapkelov added that in the current year, the amount of financing from the Housing Construction Company will exceed 700 billion tenge and approximately 2.2 million square meters of housing will be commissioned.

In 2026, Otbasy Bank plans to issue mortgage loans worth 1.63 trillion tenge, providing housing for more than 70,000 families. Meanwhile, Baiterek Holding will allocate around 2.41 trillion tenge to boost housing construction.

Earlier, at the Government's weekly meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov set a task to maintain the paces of housing construction and ensure affordability of housing for citizens throughout the current year.