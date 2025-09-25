Almaty to plant 13,000 more trees this fall

"Particular attention is paid to large-sized trees, 4-6 meters tall, which have a high survival rate and create an immediate aesthetic effect," Deputy Mayor Almaskhan Smatlayev told an international conference.

Over 2,000 such trees were planted in Almaty this spring, and another 13,000 are scheduled to be planted this fall. The seedlings comply with the recommendations of the Main Botanical Garden and the Agrarian University.

The city maintains its status as one of the greenest in Kazakhstan. Of its total area of 68,000 hectares, over 25,000 are covered by green spaces. The amount of greenery per person exceeds 13 square meters.

The 2025 Public Space Renovation Plan has been approved, with a priority on high-quality landscaping. Smatlayev emphasized that the Almaty Akimat (City Administration) is initiating a new policy that prioritizes quality over quantity.

As previously reported, over 1 million trees have been planted in Almaty within two years.