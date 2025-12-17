Almaty to open new child rights office in 2026

The announcement was made during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, where the mayor addressed measures to combat bullying in Almaty schools. He noted that the issue remains under close supervision by city authorities.

"The issue of bullying remains a top priority and is under constant review. Each school employs psychologists. We work closely with parents. There are also helplines to support students. In response to parental appeals, we have held around 2,000 meetings with parents and children this year. In approximately 200 cases, bullying incidents were identified," Darkhan Satybaldy said. "Given the seriousness of the issue, we decided to establish a new Child Rights Department next year.”

He emphasized that responsibility for addressing bullying currently lies with the city’s Education Department. However, the mayor said, to enhance coordination and effectiveness, these functions should be handled by a specialized body.

“With over 355,000 students in our schools, we believe these issues require dedicated attention,” Darkhan Satybaldy noted.

