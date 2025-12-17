British designers to lead revitalization of Almaty's landmark park

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday at the Central Communications Service, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy said the First President’s Park is a landmark place for residents.

According to the mayor, locals repeatedly raised concerns about the park’s condition and asked that it be restored. Aging engineering networks and a failing irrigation system have led to the deterioration of green spaces, particularly during the summer months.

— We assessed the situation, formed a commission, and brought the issue up for discussion. We decided to move forward with a renovation,” Darkhan Satybaldy said.

“A London-based company is preparing the redevelopment concept. From the start, we set a requirement: no trees will be cut down.”

He added that once the concept is finalized, the city will proceed with detailed design and planning documentation. The mayor expressed confidence that the renewed park would become one of the best recreational spaces in Central Asia.

