A 339-bed modern dormitory of the international education corporation was commissioned this year in Almaty. Seven more will open their doors soon, while another 11 will open by the end of the year.

Two new dormitories of the Kazakh National Sports University will accommodate over 1,500 students. Their opening ceremony will be held on August 22.

The Minister said situation and crisis centers were opened in Almaty to address dormitory accommodation issues.

The situation center on the grounds of the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher’s Training University supported over 3,000 students last year. Eight specialists work there to provide information on dormitory accommodation and application procedures.

Earlier, Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova announced by 2029, 2,600 small rural schools across Kazakhstan will gradually implement artificial intelligence technologies to reduce the education quality gap between urban and rural areas.