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    2,600 rural schools in Kazakhstan to adopt AI technologies

    11:04, 18 August 2026

    By 2029, 2,600 small rural schools across Kazakhstan will gradually implement artificial intelligence technologies to reduce the education quality gap between urban and rural areas, Qazinform News Agency quotes Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova as saying at today’s Government meeting.

    2,600 rural schools in Kazakhstan to adopt AI technologies
    Photo credit: Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

    She reminded the President’s Decree On measures to introduce artificial intelligence in secondary education of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted on May 12, 2026. The Ministry and concerned state bodies have developed a comprehensive plan for the development of the decree for 2026-2029.

    Starting September 1, 2026, projects will be piloted in 10 rural schools in Pavlodar and Kyzylorda regions to narrow the gap in education quality between urban and rural schools.

    The initial stage will cover 500 schools. The projects will be gradually introduced at all 2,600 small rural schools.

    Noteworthy, a Kazakh student secured a place in the top three at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI 2026) in Astana, one of the world's largest AI competitions for young talent.

    Education Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Regions Schools AI IT technologies
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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