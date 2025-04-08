Almaty to launch new mobile app for tourists

Almaty mayor Dossayev said one of the SuperApp priorities is the development of a tourist module to integrate all key services to a unified digital ecosystem. It will help buy tickets for all cultural and sports events, explore digitized trails and routes, make reservations for tours and excursions around Almaty, and go virtual sightseeing.

113 cultural and sports facilities will be added to the app until July 1, 2025, to help plan trips easily.

Earlier, Almaty mayor Yerbol Dassayev revealed the number of tourists who arrived in the city last year grew by 14.8% to reach 2,340,000.