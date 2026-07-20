Almaty to launch direct flights to China's Chongqing

The new route will expand FlyArystan's China network to five destinations, complementing its existing services to Urumqi, Yining (Kulja) and Xi'an.

The route is set to launch on September 23, 2026, with twice-weekly flights departing Almaty on Wednesdays and Saturdays and Chongqing on Thursdays and Sundays.

Chongqing, one of China's largest municipalities, is known for its dramatic multi-level cityscape and distinctive architecture. Among its most recognizable attractions is a metro line that runs directly through a residential building. The city also serves as a gateway to southwestern China, including Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, whose towering quartz-sandstone pillars are widely believed to have inspired the floating mountains in Avatar.

The flight is expected to take about five hours.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan is to launch Almaty-Urgench-Almaty direct flights.