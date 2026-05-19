Kazakh low-cost carrier adds more flights between Astana and Urumqi

An additional flight from Astana to Urumqi will operate on Fridays, additionally to the existing services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

An extra flight from Urumqi to Astana is scheduled for Saturdays, in addition to the current flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Urumqi remains a key destination in FlyArystan’s international network.

The city serves as a major transport and business hub in western China, playing an important role in Kazakhstan–China trade and connectivity.

Notably, direct flights between Astana and Ulaanbaatar will begin operating in June. The route will be operated by SCAT Airlines.