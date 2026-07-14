Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to launch Almaty- Urgench-Almaty direct flights

Flights will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. This new air service is designed to improve transportation links between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and to boost tourism between the two nations.

The launch of direct flights is likely to boost the Khorezm region’s appeal to travelers from Kazakhstan, making travel more convenient and encouraging more international tourist visits.

Khorezm is among the oldest historical and cultural regions in Central Asia. It is home to world-renowned architectural monuments, including the historic center of Khiva, Ichan-Kala, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region also attracts tourists with its traditional crafts and distinctive national cuisine.

On the eve of the new route’s launch, the tourism potential of the Khorezm region was showcased to travelers from Kazakhstan. Additionally, Kazakhstan is running an information and advertising campaign to promote cultural-educational, pilgrimage, and gastronomic tourism in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan continues to expand its international air connectivity, with low-cost carrier FlyArystan launching new routes to China and Kyrgyzstan.