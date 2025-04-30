Almaty to host People's Unity Day marathon on May 1

The marathon will take place simultaneously across all regions of the country.

The event will be held at the First President's Park, with on-site registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the 4-kilometer run kicking off at 10:00 a.m.

Over 300 participants, including 260 members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, 40 professional athletes, and numerous running enthusiasts, are expected to take part in the marathon.

The marathon is set to run for one hour. No prior registration is required as participants can sign up directly at the venue.

According to the Almaty Department of Sports, the marathon aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and foster people's unity and harmony.

Recall that a large-scale celebration of the People's Unity Day will take place in Almaty on May 1.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on the events scheduled to take place in the Kazakh capital on May 1.