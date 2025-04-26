Kazakhstan to celebrate People's Unity Day

Members of the capital’s Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan will take part in an intellectual quiz titled 'Learn all other languages, respect your own' on April 29. That same day, the Schoolchildren’s Palace named after Makhambet Utemisov will host a gala concert for the 'Shattyk' ('Happiness') competition, featuring students from local educational institutions. A concert of retro songs, 'Birligimiz zharaskan' ('Our unity is harmonious') dedicated to the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, will also take place at the venue.

A competition of national dances of different ethnic groups 'Bi oneri - ulttyk mura' ('Dance is a national heritage') will be held among students at the Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical Research University.

On April 30, the Yessil University will host a roundtable discussion with students titled 'Biz – Bir Ultpyz' ('We Are One Nation'), along with the 'Birligimiz Zharaskan' festival. That same day, a citywide drawing competition, 'Tatulyq Mekeni' ('The place of peace'), will be held among students of the Center for Technical Creativity in honor of the holiday.

A festive concert titled 'My country – Kazakhstan' is being prepared by students of Children's Music School No. 3, while Art School No. 1 will host a chalk drawing competition.

A citywide judo team championship for boys born in 2013–2014 will take place at Secondary School No. 57 named after Mashkhur Zhusup.

Pupils of Children's Music School No. 2 are preparing a concert 'Bir Aspan Astynda' ('Sharing One Sky') for the holiday.

The School of Arts No. 2 will host an exhibition of students' works called 'Bir shanyrak astynda' ('Under one roof'), which will last from April 30 till May 5. Students will also present a concert called 'Birligimiz zharaskan'.

The festive concert 'Bar bereke - birlikte' ('All blessings are in unity') will also be organized on this day at the Sharapat Social Services Center.

The "Caravan of Friendship" procession with the participation of members of the capital's Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan will take place in the city, followed by a flash mob, on April 30.

A rich program awaits residents and guests of the city on May 1.

Thus, in honor of the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, the capital will hold the action "Baursak unites", where passers-by will be treated with Baursak (puffy fried bread).

A festive concert is being prepared at the M. Utemisov Schoolchildren's Palace, and an exhibition of drawings by students of the Children's Art School is being held at the Presidential Center.

A mass race "Birlik Zharysy" is being prepared at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in honor of May 1 and the 30th anniversary of the APK. A concert of creative groups of the capital's Assembly, as well as sports competitions in folk sports, will also take place at the starting site.

A concert program will be prepared for guests at the Zhastar Theater Square.

A festive concert will also be organized on this day at the Zhastar Palace. An ethnic exhibition of folk applied art and national clothing of ethnic groups will be waiting for guests in the foyer, and specially invited stars will be present at the concert program.

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding a festival of theatrical art of ethnic groups of Kazakhstan at the XXXIV session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

