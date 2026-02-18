Almaty to host one of world’s largest IT exhibitions

Almaty Akim (Mayor) Darkhan Satybaldy met with Trixie LohMirmand and Rupert Adam, representatives of inD — the global organizer of GITEX, the world's largest technology exhibition that has been shaping global trends since 1981.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, the parties discussed organizing the GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus Kazakhstan exhibition in Almaty and specific preparation steps. As the head of the city emphasized, Almaty will become the brand's entry point into Central Asia, opening new opportunities for developing international cooperation, attracting investment, and promoting tech startups.

"The city has already proved to be the region's leading IT hub, home to a high concentration of technology companies, international centers, and a vibrant startup ecosystem. Hosting the GITEX forum will give us the opportunity to showcase these achievements on the international stage and attract new partners and investors to the city," said Darkhan Satybaldy.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

He noted that particular attention has been paid to the infrastructure readiness: upgrading the Atakent Business Cooperation Center venue, organizing logistics, and coordinating all involved services. The Akim of Almaty tasked the relevant departments, jointly with the organizers, to draft and execute a detailed action plan for the event's preparation.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of inD (GITEX’s global organizer), highlighted that Almaty is rapidly becoming one of the vital innovation bridges between Europe and Asia — a city where Kazakhstan’s digital and AI ambitions are transforming into real economic infrastructure. She noted that GITEX arrives at a key moment to accelerate this dynamic, strengthening the region's technological potential, investment attractiveness, and global connectivity. This positions the region as a serious participant in the emerging AI economy, said LohMirmand.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

According to her, for over 45 years, GITEX has built a solid international reputation, having earned the trust of governments, corporations, startups, investors, and key ecosystem players. Moreover, it has become the world's largest brand for technology events.

As of today, GITEX is represented in 14 cities and countries, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Singapore, Türkiye, and Vietnam.

GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus Kazakhstan will take place in Almaty on May 4-5, 2026, bringing together participants from around the world. These include startuppers, investors, and representatives of government agencies.

It is noted that hosting the event will be a landmark milestone for the city and the entire region, expected to boost the tech industry, international cooperation, and an innovation-driven economy.

In 2026, the exhibition will focus on three priority sectors: artificial intelligence (integration of technologies into the urban environment and business), GovTech (presentation of Kazakhstan’s achievements in digital government services), and cybersecurity (solutions in data protection and cloud computing), as well as the economic impact on the city (real estate, currency, and investment).

As Qazinform previously reported, Almaty has become Kazakhstan’s unstoppable tourism magnet.