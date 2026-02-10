Almaty becomes Kazakhstan’s unstoppable tourism magnet

In the first nine months of 2025, the city welcomed nearly 1.87 million visitors, marking an 8% year-over-year increase. This includes over 563,000 international tourists and 1.3 million domestic travelers.

According to the Almaty Tourism Department, the sector also saw a dramatic financial influx. Investments rose by 39.4%, reaching a total of 198.8 billion tenge. This wave of private capital led to the opening of 48 new traveler attractions, including hotels, hostels, and resorts.

City officials highlighted several key infrastructure improvements, including the reconstruction of the Alma-Arasan thermal springs and the enhancement of ten primary tourist routes. These trails now feature solar-powered campsites and electronic climbing counters. For visitor convenience, authorities offer a digital audio guide for 110 sites, alongside tactile 3D models for major landmarks.

Qazinform previously reported that CNN Travel named Almaty the top destination for 2025. Furthermore, it recently ranked among the world’s top 5 cities for mountain lovers.