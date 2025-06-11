Almaty to host ATP 250 tennis tournament in October

The ATP 250 series includes 40 tournaments held across 30 countries worldwide, with each singles winner awarded 250 ranking points.

The prize money for the Almaty Open 2025 will total over one million US dollars.

The first annual ATP 250 series tournament was held in Astana in 2020. In 2022 the tournament was for one time upgraded to ATP 500, drawing top stars from the world’s top ten, including Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev.

Reigning champion Karen Khachanov is expected to defend his singles title.

