Almaty to host Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Astana's Barys Arena had initially been selected as the venue for the competition. However, in October 2026, authorities decided to move the event to Almaty due to previously scheduled activities planned for the same period.

"The decision was made to transfer the championship to Almaty Arena because of previously approved events scheduled during those dates. The relocation has been coordinated with the Almaty city administration, and the International Skating Union (ISU) has confirmed the change," it said in a statement.

The championship is expected to bring together leading figure skaters from Asia, North and South America, Africa, and Oceania. Around 340 athletes and officials from 20 countries are expected to participate in it.

The competition program will include men's singles, women's singles, pair skating and ice dance.

The 2027 Four Continents Championships will remain the first edition of the event ever hosted in Kazakhstan, marking a milestone for both Kazakh and international figure skating.

Almaty is also the hometown of Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov and Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten.

As Qazinform reported, 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.