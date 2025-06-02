Almaty to host exhibition of masterpieces of National Museum of China

The exposition will feature around 50 pieces of paintings, graphics and sculpture, created by famous artists of China of the XX-XXI centuries.

In 2018, the Abylkhan Kasteyev Museum of Arts became a member of the International Alliance of Silk Road Museums and Galleries on the initiative of the National Museum of China. The goal is to unite efforts in cultural and artistic exchange between the participating countries.

The exhibition project "Chinese Art of Ideas - Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" is part of significant cultural exchange programs aimed at the promotion of national art.

For Kazakhstani amateurs of art, this is a great opportunity to delve into Chinese art, presented by the leading art museum of Beijing.

