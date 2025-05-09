Almaty to hold drone show on Victory Day

According to the city administration, the entertainment program will primarily focus on showcasing national heroes who brought honor to Kazakhstan during the war.

The sky above Almaty will come alive with images of legendary heroines Manshuk Mametova and Aliya Moldagulova, as well as hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly. Using the latest technologies and light animation, they will appear in symbolic scenes that showcase their heroism and resilience, the report states.

The drone show will feature cranes as a symbol of remembrance, concluding with the phrase 'Zhenis kuni kutty bolsyn!' ('Happy Victory Day!') set against a backdrop of Kazakh ornaments.

The modern visual show not only honors the memory of the heroes but also offers a new, accessible, emotional, and memorable way of telling the story of the war. It aims to emphasize the importance of preserving historical memory and passing it on to future generations, added the administration.

The event will be held with the support of sponsors and in full compliance with all safety standards.

The organizers have set up several convenient viewing areas for spectators to enjoy the drone show. Key locations include Abai Square, the area near the Kazakhstan Hotel, the spot near Caspian University, and sections along Abai Avenue, from Nazarbayev Avenue to Dostyk Avenue.

Due to preparations for the event, vehicle traffic will be temporarily restricted in the city center from 08:30 pm to 09:30 pm on May 9. The closures will affect Abai Avenue, from Nazarbayev Avenue to Dostyk Avenue, and Dostyk Avenue, from Kurmangazy Street to Satpayev Street.

