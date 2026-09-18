Almaty to build new 45,000‑seat stadium

Almaty currently hosts 36 universities, a third of Kazakhstan’s research institutions, and 40% of the country’s scientists. Population growth and internal migration are increasing pressure on education and healthcare.

Eight new schools opened this year, with two more due by year’s end. 69 new schools will be built by 2030. 21 schools with 34,800 student places have been commissioned under the national Keleshek Mektepteri project.

Healthcare facilities will also expand, with 32 new medical centers and modernization of 14 existing ones by 2030.

Sports infrastructure will see a major boost with a UEFA Category 4 football stadium for 45,000 spectators in the “Eastern Gate” polycenter. The venue is intended for football matches, international sports competitions, cultural events, and public gatherings. Almaty will also host the Asian Winter Games again in 2029.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyzylorda had officially joined Almaty and Astana, as the only cities in Kazakhstan eligible to host top-tier European football matches. On July 23, 2026, the city's Kaisar Arena was officially awarded UEFA Category 4 status.