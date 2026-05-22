Almaty showcases environmental projects at SPECA Forum of Cities in Baku

At the event, delegates from Central Asia and the South Caucasus discussed sustainable development, climate adaptation, and urban infrastructure modernization.

Speaking at the forum, Abdrakhim presented Almaty's key environmental and transport projects. In particular, special focus was placed on the modernization of CHP-2, including the conversion of the station to gas, which aims to reduce emission levels and improve the metropolis's air quality.

Initiatives for the development of eco-friendly public transport, a multimodal transport system, and the implementation of low-emission zones were also presented.

The deputy mayor highlighted that Almaty is steadily pursuing a polycentric city development model and deploying digital technologies for environmental monitoring and more effective urban management.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov/Qazinform

Following the SPECA Cities Forum, Almaty officially joined the Declaration of Intent to establish the SPECA Climate Smart Cities Forum. This confirms the city's readiness to expand regional cooperation in sustainable development and implement modern urban solutions.

The SPECA Forum of Cities serves as a platform for exchanging experience among cities in Central Asian countries and promotes the development of joint approaches to addressing pressing issues of urbanization and climate resilience.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the World Urban Forum in Baku.