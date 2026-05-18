Kazakhstan presents its model of human-centered urban development in Baku

At the Head of State's direction, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov attended the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF-13) in Baku. The event is held under the auspices of UN-Habitat, a global platform for discussing the challenges of rapid urbanization and its impact on cities, society, the economy, and climate.

The forum brought together more than 20,000 participants from over 100 countries, including heads of state and government of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, China, Georgia, Bulgaria, Kenya, and Mauritius, as well as leaders of international organizations, academic and business circles. The Kazakh delegation included the Akim of Astana, the Deputy Akim of Almaty, and heads of akimats (administrations) of several regions and cities.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of the global agenda for sustainable urban development. Today, more than 63% of Kazakhstan’s population lives in cities, which are becoming the engines of economic growth and centers of attraction for human capital.

“Ensuring comfortable living conditions and opportunities for decent employment, as emphasized by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, remains one of the key priorities of state policy. That is why we are implementing a people-centered approach in which comfort, safety, accessibility, and environmental sustainability serve as the foundation for ‘cities for citizens,” Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

In January 2026, Kazakhstan adopted a new Construction Code that established unified standards for architectural design and integrated urban planning. In addition, urban development centers have been established in all regions of the country.

The Prime Minister noted that sustainable urban development requires a comprehensive response to modern challenges, including technological development and artificial intelligence, water security, climate change, and increasing the resilience of urban infrastructure. Consistent work is being carried out in these areas. One example of a new approach to urban development is the Alatau City project, which is being formed as a center of advanced urban growth. The urban cluster is focused on attracting international investment, introducing modern management technologies, and innovative solutions to create a comfortable, sustainable, and technological urban environment.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence reflects the strategic focus on technological transformation, as well as the development and management of modern cities. To date, Kazakhstan has formed a legal framework for the safe, transparent, and human-centered use of artificial intelligence. Last year, the relevant law was adopted. Currently, more than 1,200 public services are available through the digital ecosystem of e-government. Kazakhstan is ready to share experience in the field of AI within the framework of international cooperation, including on the platform of the UNESCAP Asia-Pacific Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development established in Almaty.

In the context of rapid urban development, issues of climate resilience and water security are of particular importance.

“The new Constitution of Kazakhstan, recently adopted through a national referendum, elevates environmental protection to the level of a fundamental state value. Today, against the backdrop of climate change and growing scarcity, sustainable water management is becoming an integral component of resilient urban development,” Olzhas Bektenov noted, emphasizing the importance of the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. He also highlighted the significance of the Regional Environmental Summit held in Kazakhstan, which gave a serious impetus to practical interaction among Central Asian countries on issues of climate and environmental sustainability and water security.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Special mention was made of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with UN-Habitat and its participation in national and international initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable and resilient urban development. Last year, Kazakhstan held its first National Urban Forum in Kyzylorda, bringing together state bodies, international organizations, experts, and business representatives. As part of the global Making Cities Resilient 2030 initiative, Astana received the status of a Resilience Hub — the first such platform in Central Asia. At the same time, the launch of the UN Regional Center for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan is planned in Almaty, which will become a platform for regional coordination and joint work to promote common priorities.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to open dialogue and practical partnership in addressing global urban challenges.

As part of the forum in Baku, the Urban Expo exhibition is taking place, where participants were also presented with Kazakhstan’s national pavilion. The exposition reflects the country’s modern approach to the development of sustainable, comfortable, and eco-friendly cities through the renewal of public spaces, infrastructure solutions, and new urban planning projects. Special attention is given to the Green ID project, an initiative aimed at greening cities, increasing their climate resilience, and improving the quality of the urban environment.

As reported earlier, WUF13 kicked off in Azerbaijan.