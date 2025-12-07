Almaty sees 13% decline in crime rate - Interior Minister

The Ministry's delegation participated in the opening of a new Almaty Police Department Museum, a 272-square-meter space featuring archival materials, photo exhibits, police uniforms from various times, equipment, and awards showcasing the development of law enforcement in the city. The minister left a commemorative entry in the guest book.

Yerzhan Sadenov’s visit concluded with an operational meeting with the Almaty Police Department and the regional command of the National Guard under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The minister reviewed the results of operational activities for the year, set priorities for the upcoming period, and heard reports from department heads and district units. He emphasized that the President’s key directive remains ensuring Law and Order.

“Almaty is the country’s largest metropolis. The security and peace of millions of its residents and visitors depend directly on the professionalism of Almaty's police officers,” the minister noted.

According to Yerzhan Sadenov, a comprehensive set of anti-crime measures is yielding tangible results. Crime has fallen by 13%, with even greater decreases recorded in categories such as homicide, grievous bodily harm, theft, fraud, robbery, assault, repeat offenses, and street crime.

The minister placed a special emphasis on public order and patrol policing. He set tasks to enhance the professional standards of the patrol police, military details, and integrated law enforcement forces. He underscored that the core principles must remain professionalism, along with courtesy and strictness.

“Law and Order is not a mere slogan, but the foundation of normal life. Everyone wants to live in a safe country. This is our daily job, but much also depends on the awareness of citizens,” Sadenov said.

He issued several instructions, including strengthening preventive work, ensuring timely and high-quality responses to public inquiries, and continuing the introduction of digital solutions to improve law enforcement efficiency and public service delivery.

The minister concluded by stressing that strengthening Kazakhstan’s law enforcement system requires discipline, responsibility, and coordinated efforts across all units. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will continue its course of modernization, openness, and improved effectiveness, and all assigned tasks must be fully implemented.

