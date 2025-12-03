Almaty hotels welcomed 1.8 mln tourists since January

According to the National Statistics Bureau, accommodation facilities across Kazakhstan served 7.8 million visitors from January to September, that is 12.4% more against the previous year.

Hotels in Almaty reported the highest number of guests, up to 1.8 million visitors in nine months, thereby maintaining the city’s status as the country’s tourism center.

1.1 million visitors stayed in Astana during the same period.

High tourist flows were also recorded in Almaty and Akmola regions with 530,000 guests each.

Among all types of accommodation, 48.6% of all tourists preferred staying in hotels with restaurants. 27% of guests chose hotels without restaurants, while 14% preferred cottages, houses, and apartments.

Of the total number of visitors served, 13.9% were foreign guests. Among them, 53.6% visited Kazakhstan for personal purposes, while the rest took business trips.

The largest number of foreign arrivals came from Russia, up to 333,300, 182,700 from China, and 93,400 from India.

There are 4,499 accommodation facilities with a total of 95,035 rooms across Kazakhstan. The total volume of services provided in nine months reached 268 billion tenge.