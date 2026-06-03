Almaty reports nearly 2,000 new cancer cases since Jan 2026

The announcement came as the Almaty Oncology Center hosted an open-house event focused on the prevention and early detection of melanoma, skin cancer, and thyroid diseases. During the event, 179 people received consultations from oncologists, while some patients also underwent ultrasound examinations of the thyroid gland and soft tissues.

“As a result of the screenings, five patients were found to have suspected skin cancer and were referred for further diagnostic tests to confirm the diagnosis and determine the appropriate course of treatment,” said Akbota Adilova, head of the Consultative and Diagnostic Department at the Almaty Oncology Center.

Health specialists emphasize that early detection remains a key factor in successful cancer treatment. Expanded screening programs and improved access to diagnostic services have contributed to identifying more cases at earlier stages.

Between January and April 2026, 1,962 new oncological cases were registered in Almaty. The rise in detection rates is linked to enhanced screening programs and broader access to diagnostic examinations, health officials say.

Officials also noted that cancer mortality in Kazakhstan has declined by 14% over the past five years. The most common types of cancer in the country are breast, colorectal, lung, stomach, and cervical cancer. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths countrywide.

Earlier, it was reported that over 15,000 girls had beenvaccinated against HPV in Almaty.