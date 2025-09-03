Almaty reopens Tlendiyev Memorial Museum ahead of City Day with new exhibits
The Memorial Museum of Nurgisa Tlendiyev reopens Wednesday, unveiling renovations and new exhibits, in the lead-up to the City Day in Almaty and the 100th birth anniversary of the national hero, composer, conductor, and kuishy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The reopening ceremony was attended by Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, the composer’s daughter - conductor and honored cultural figure Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva, as well as representatives of Kazakhstan’s artistic and intellectual community.
Mayor Satybaldy said that the renovated museum marks an important milestone in the city’s cultural life.
The house, where Tlendiyev lived with his family from 1979 until his passing in 1998, has long served as a memorial museum. Its carefully preserved atmosphere reflects the creative environment where some of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated musical works were born.
After the renovation, the exhibition space has expanded to 161 square meters. Two new halls now feature modern multimedia installations alongside a unique collection of rare manuscripts, archival photographs, and personal belongings of the maestro.
Among the highlights is the legendary Dariga-dombra, gifted to Tlendiyev in 1934 by composer Akhmet Zhubanov. Named after Tlendiyev’s wife, Dariga, the instrument became a lifelong source of inspiration. Another cherished exhibit is the piano presented to Tlendiyev by his mother.
