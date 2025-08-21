Kyrgyzstan hosts concert marking 100th anniversary of Kazakh composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev

The evening, titled Alkissa, opened with a performance by the State Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra Otyrar Sazy named after Tlendiyev under the baton of artistic director Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva.

The concert, organized by the authorities of Almaty region, featured leading performers including People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Seken Turyssbek, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zarina Altynbayeva, distinguished figure of Kazakhstan, dombra player Nurken Ashirov, and international competition laureates Ulzhan Aglakova, Tolegen Rakhymbayev, Mussa Saparali, Ardak Amirkulova, Saltanat Kudaibergen, Farkhat Kubiyev, and Adil Akhmetzhanov. Guest performers included Kyrgyz Honored Artist and acclaimed komuz player Zakirbek Duishonbek uulu, as well as the Kazakh folk ensembles Sazgen and Kulansaz, and the State Folk Dance Ensemble Altynai.

Audiences enjoyed some of Tlendiyev’s most celebrated works, which form part of Kazakhstan’s golden musical heritage, including Makhambet, Alatau, Kele zhatyr kus kaityp, Zhuregim menin, Kua bol, Kustar kaityp barady, Sarzhailau, among others.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Kyrgyz State Secretary Marat Imankulov, members of the academic and artistic communities, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan.

The evening concluded with prolonged applause from the Bishkek audience, celebrating Tlendiyev’s enduring musical legacy.

Earlier, it was reported the documentary film Shokan Ualikhanov: The Bright Star of History has been screened today in Bishkek ahead of the official visit of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Kyrgyzstan.