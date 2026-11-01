Almaty records nearly 80% of monthly rainfall in 2 days

According to Kazhydromet, the city received 42 millimeters of precipitation as of 9:00 p.m. on November 11, equivalent to 76% of the monthly average.

The city’s Department of Municipal Infrastructure and Housing Inspection said eight areas prone to localized flooding had previously been identified. Workers from the Almaty Tazalyk municipal enterprise cleared leaves and debris from drainage channels and pedestrian crossings. All eight locations have been added to a list of problem areas, and the necessary work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

According to Almaty’s Emergency Situations Department, no new cases of localized flooding had been reported as of 9:00 p.m.

A total of 85 emergency response teams, comprising 1,579 personnel, have been deployed to respond to the adverse weather and its consequences. The response effort also involves 415 vehicles and pieces of equipment, 97 motor pumps, and around 5,000 sandbags.

In addition, 3,250 road workers and 1,225 units of specialized equipment are at work across the city every day.

Forecasters expect temperatures to drop to between 0 and -2 degrees Celsius overnight into November 12. As icy conditions may develop, residents are advised to exercise caution on the roads and consider the weather when planning trips.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that rain, snow, and icy conditions were forecast across Kazakhstan on November 12-14.