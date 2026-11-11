Rain, snow, and icy conditions forecast across Kazakhstan on November 12–14

Meanwhile, parts of western, northern, and central Kazakhstan will see mostly dry conditions on certain days, with southern regions also expected to experience little or no precipitation from November 13.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, accompanied by blowing snow in the east. Fog is also expected during the night and early morning hours.

In western Kazakhstan, temperatures will climb to between +2°C and +9°C at night, with daytime highs reaching +8°C to +17°C.

Northern regions will experience colder weather, with nighttime temperatures falling to between -2°C and -10°C and daytime readings ranging from -2°C to +5°C.

Central and eastern Kazakhstan will see nighttime temperatures drop to between -5°C and -15°C, while daytime temperatures will generally range from -3°C to +5°C.

In the south, nighttime temperatures will fall to between -1°C and -8°C, although daytime conditions will be milder, with highs of +5°C to +12°C.

Southeastern Kazakhstan will see nighttime temperatures drop to between -3°C and -8°C, falling as low as -16°C in mountainous areas. Daytime temperatures will reach +2°C to +10°C, while mountain regions will remain below freezing, with readings between -1°C and -6°C.