Almaty receives certificate as CIS Sports Capital for 2026

The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharasbayev, CIS Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Seitimov, head of Almaty’s sports department Darkhan Nurkhanuly, as well as representatives of nine CIS member states - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Almaty was awarded the status earlier, following a decision by the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on April 12, 2024. In 2025, the title of CIS Sports Capital was held by Ganja, Azerbaijan, while in 2026, the distinction was passed to Kazakhstan’s largest city.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports and Physical Culture Committee

Throughout 2026, Almaty is hosting international and national competitions, mass sporting events and other sports-related activities under the status. Following the certificate presentation, the city also hosted a meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sport of the CIS member states, where representatives discussed further cooperation and joint projects.

Almaty is also set to host the 10th Asian Winter Games in 2029. The city officially secured the right to stage the competition in February 2026 following the signing of an agreement between the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the Olympic Council of Asia.

The 2029 Games will mark the return of the region’s major winter multisport event to Almaty 18 years after the city hosted the 2011 Asian Winter Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with tennis player Elena Rybakina and congratulated her on winning the US Open and becoming the world’s No. 1.