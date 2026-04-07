Almaty prepares for first LRT line and subway link to airport

According to plans, the second metro line will run from Jibek Joly station at the intersection of Gogol and Panfilov streets to the Almaty International Airport. The plan includes the construction of six stations, with the line running underground through the Central Park of Culture and Leisure, the Eastern Bypass Road, Halyk Arena, and the Kuldja Tract. The final station at the airport will be located right at the parking area in front of the terminal.

Photo source: Qazinform

In response to Qazinform's official request regarding the current status of the airport metro project, Almaty’s Road Infrastructure Development Department said that a feasibility study has been developed for the project "Construction of the second line of the Almaty metro: Section from Jibek Joly station to the Airport." As part of the project, 93 land plots are slated for acquisition (buyout). However, the exact start date for construction remains unknown.

"Currently, the feasibility study for the project is undergoing state expertise for final approval. The construction timeline for the second Almaty metro line will be determined once a positive expert approval is received," the Road Infrastructure Development Department assured.

Regarding the construction of the first LRT line, the project’s feasibility study has also been submitted for state expertise.

"The construction timeline for the first phase of the first LRT line, as well as the actual cost of the project, will be determined following a positive expert approval," the department noted.

Last year, Qazinform reported that Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy revealed plans to develop the city's transport infrastructure.