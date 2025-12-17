Almaty eyes Metro and bike lane expansion to boost transport infrastructure

The mayor said Almaty Metro’s new station Kalkaman is set to be commissioned in 2026, and the stage one of Metro Line 1, stretching from the Kalkaman station and Barlyk market, will be operational within three years.

Satybaldy added Metro Line 2 and 3, as well as new lines of BRT to boost public transport are planned to be built.

These projects will increase the public transit ridership from 1.6 to 3 million trips by 2030, said the Almaty mayor.

In addition, construction of three new bus depots is underway; two more depots, with gas filling and charging stations, are planned.

20 rest areas at final stops will be installed to ensure public transport drivers’ safety and recreation. Three transfer points, set to link the city with suburban areas, are to be unveiled as well.

Mayor Satybaldy also announced that 55 km of new bike lanes and 1,000 parking spaces for bikes and scooters will be built in Almaty in the years to come.

