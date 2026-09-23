Almaty plans new park dedicated to Kazakh cinema

The Kazakhfilm cinema park is envisioned as a modern public space where visitors can walk, relax, and explore the history of Kazakhstan’s film industry.

According to Almaty’s Department for the Development of Public Spaces, the concept is centered on integrating the history of Kazakh cinema into the urban environment.

The park is expected to feature themed zones exploring different stages of Kazakhstan’s cinematic history, along with pedestrian alleys, interactive and multimedia installations, an amphitheater for open-air screenings, a children’s area, and recreational spaces.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The history of Kazakh cinema will be brought to life through visual and interactive elements, giving visitors an engaging way to explore the evolution of the film industry, its landmark works, and the country’s cinematic heritage.

The park will bring culture and urban life together, providing a venue for film screenings, themed events, and other cultural programs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh animated project KÖLEÑKE (18+), produced by the Qazaqanimation creative association, had received the Special Jury Award at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT) in the United States.