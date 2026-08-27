EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakh animation wins award at international festival in U.S.

    13:28, 27 August 2026

    Kazakh animated project KÖLEÑKE (18+), produced by the Qazaqanimation creative association, has received a Special Jury Award at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT) in the United States, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information.

    Kazakh animation wins award at international festival in U.S.
    A screenshot from a video

    The film received the award in the horror animation category for its distinctive vision and creative craftsmanship, with the festival jury also praising its original visual style and artistic approach.

    Kazakh animation wins award at international festival in U.S.
    A screenshot from a video

    KÖLEÑKE was created by a team of Kazakh filmmakers, including screenwriter Yernar Tileubayev, director Maksat Ayapov, production designer Dair Zhiyenkulov, and executive producer Nurzhigit Sultanberdi.

    Two other works by Qazaqanimation — the folk horror Su perisi and the drama Shańyraq — were also selected for the festival's main program, making their international debut in Portland.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mahatma Gandhi’s handwritten reflections sold for $1.7 million at auction.

    Entertainment Cinematography Kazakhstan USA Culture
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All