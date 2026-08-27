Kazakh animation wins award at international festival in U.S.
Kazakh animated project KÖLEÑKE (18+), produced by the Qazaqanimation creative association, has received a Special Jury Award at the Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT) in the United States, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information.
The film received the award in the horror animation category for its distinctive vision and creative craftsmanship, with the festival jury also praising its original visual style and artistic approach.
KÖLEÑKE was created by a team of Kazakh filmmakers, including screenwriter Yernar Tileubayev, director Maksat Ayapov, production designer Dair Zhiyenkulov, and executive producer Nurzhigit Sultanberdi.
Two other works by Qazaqanimation — the folk horror Su perisi and the drama Shańyraq — were also selected for the festival's main program, making their international debut in Portland.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mahatma Gandhi’s handwritten reflections sold for $1.7 million at auction.