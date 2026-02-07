Almaty moves toward comprehensive urban development

According to deputy akim of Almaty Almaskhan Smatlayev, the modern approach to urban development focuses not on individual cosmetic upgrades but on the systematic modernization of streets, public spaces and engineering infrastructure. This format makes it possible to simultaneously address functionality, safety, ease of movement and landscaping.

He noted that temporary restrictions during construction are unavoidable and necessary to ensure high-quality, long-lasting results, adding that the city is deliberately moving away from fragmented projects to avoid repeated repairs and poorly coordinated solutions.

The deputy akim also emphasized that project planning takes into account traffic flows, building density and residents’ interests. The work is being carried out in stages, with mandatory oversight of both timelines and quality.

