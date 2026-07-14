Almaty mountain resort area leads Kazakhstan in tourist numbers

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort area welcomed 116,700 visitors during the first three months of the year. It was followed by Mangistau, Turkistan, and Altai resort areas in terms of the number of tourists served.

The Almaty mountain resort area also ranked first in the number of international visitors. During the first quarter, more than 131,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation facilities there, accounting for nearly 95 percent of all international tourists who visited Kazakhstan’s resort areas.

Statistics from the previous summer season also highlight the growing popularity of mountain tourism. Between April and September 2025, the Almaty mountain resort area attracted 1.6 million visitors, representing more than 54 percent of the total tourist flow to all resort areas across the country. By comparison, the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort area received 295,000 visitors during the same period, while the Mangistau resort area welcomed 255,000.

According to tourism industry representatives, the increasing popularity of mountain resorts is largely due to their transformation into year-round leisure destinations. In addition to pleasant summer temperatures, visitors can enjoy hiking trails, cable cars, cycling routes, swimming pools, spa complexes, glamping sites, and a wide range of outdoor recreational activities. Another key advantage is their accessibility, as many of these resorts are located just a few hours’ drive from major cities.

As a result, mountain resorts continue to maintain their leading position not only during the winter season but also throughout the summer tourist season.

Earlier, Qazinform reported 3.7 million people visit national parks in Kazakhstan in 2025.