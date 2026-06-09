3.7 mln people visit national parks in Kazakhstan in 2025

He revealed 2.8 million people visited protected areas in 2024 against 3.7 million in 2025.

Currently, people increasingly choose hiking routes and ethnotourism.

As of now, there are 179 tourist routes and 42 ecological trails countrywide. Development concepts and master plans for 13 national parks have already been prepared.

He noticed, automated checkpoints were introduced in six national parks; 11 more checkpoints in eight protected areas will be modernized this year. Online payments via QR codes are now available across all parks.

As part of the Clean Tourism program, 179 containers, 81 bins for waste separation, 170 information banners, and 7 reverse vending machines were installed. Visitors are provided with biodegradable bags to collect and remove their own waste.

The program will be extended to Katon-Karagai, Buiratau, Ulytau, Zhongar-Alatau, and Tarbagatai national parks.

Earlier, Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov announced Kazakhstan plans to launch the unified tourism portal Kazakhstan.travel with an AI assistant in December 2026.