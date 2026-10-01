Almaty celebrates Republic Day with flag-raising near high-mountain Medeu rink

The event brought together more than 1,500 people. The attendees included Almaty Akim (Mayor) Darkhan Satybaldy, public and cultural figures, members of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, representatives of nongovernmental and youth organizations, well-known athletes, and residents and guests.

Photo: Almaty Akimat

The National Flag was raised to the National Anthem, performed by a military brass band.

The flagpole stands 40 meters tall, and the flag itself measures 7 by 14 meters.

Photo: Almaty Akimat

Before Republic Day, Almaty Akim Darkhan Satybaldy also presented state awards on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Among those honored were Almaty residents who have made significant contributions to the country's social, economic, and cultural development.

Photo: Almaty Akimat

A festive concert dedicated to the national holiday was held at the Republic Palace.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a solemn ceremony raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan in the square in front of the Akorda Residence in honor of Republic Day.

It was reported that flag-raising ceremonies will be held in all regions.