Almaty-London flight diverted to Frankfurt amid Heathrow closure

“Unfortunately, London Heathrow Airport will remain closed until the end of the current night, and Air Astana is therefore forced to cancel the onward flight. The departure of flight KC663 has been preliminarily rescheduled for 09:25 UTC the following morning,” the airline said.

Of the 138 passengers, 67 do not have valid Schengen visas and must remain in the transit zone at Frankfurt Airport.

Passengers have been provided with meal vouchers, and Air Astana representatives and ground staff are working around the clock to arrange hotel accommodation for passengers permitted to leave the airport and to provide food, drinks and other necessary assistance during the delay.

Air Astana emphasized that the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana had announced it would extend the suspension of flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until 30 September 2026, citing ongoing instability in the Persian Gulf region.