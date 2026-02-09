EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Almaty launches school to support families of children with special needs opens

    13:13, 9 February 2026

    The city children’s rehabilitation center in Almaty launched a new program to assist families raising children with mental disabilities, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Almaty launches school to support families of children with special needs opens
    Photo credit: Almaty Healthcare Department

    The Smart Mental School of Conscious Thinking aims to support parents and strengthen their competencies in child development. It helps families better understand their children’s behavioral and developmental needs, manage daily challenges with confidence, and actively participate in the rehabilitation process.

    Almaty launches school to support families of children with special needs opens
    Photo credit: Almaty Healthcare Department

    The program includes practical sessions with teachers, psychologists, and speech therapists, providing parents with useful knowledge and skills to apply at home in education, care, and communication with children affected by speech delays, autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, and other intellectual disabilities. Upon completion, participants receive certificates.

    Almaty launches school to support families of children with special needs opens
    Photo credit: Almaty Healthcare Department

    The program helps foster cooperation between specialists and families, making rehabilitation more effective.

    As written before, due to the rise in severe allergic reactions and respiratory diseases, Almaty will open specialized Centers of Competence in Allergology and Pulmonology.

    Last March the first early intervention rehabilitation center for children with special needs opened its doors in Almaty. 

    Healthcare Almaty Kazakhstan Children Women Society Education Social support
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All