Almaty launches school to support families of children with special needs opens

The Smart Mental School of Conscious Thinking aims to support parents and strengthen their competencies in child development. It helps families better understand their children’s behavioral and developmental needs, manage daily challenges with confidence, and actively participate in the rehabilitation process.

Photo credit: Almaty Healthcare Department

The program includes practical sessions with teachers, psychologists, and speech therapists, providing parents with useful knowledge and skills to apply at home in education, care, and communication with children affected by speech delays, autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, and other intellectual disabilities. Upon completion, participants receive certificates.

Photo credit: Almaty Healthcare Department

The program helps foster cooperation between specialists and families, making rehabilitation more effective.

As written before, due to the rise in severe allergic reactions and respiratory diseases, Almaty will open specialized Centers of Competence in Allergology and Pulmonology.

Last March the first early intervention rehabilitation center for children with special needs opened its doors in Almaty.