Rehabilitation center for children with special needs opens in Almaty city

It opens at the perinatal medicine and pediatric cardiac surgery center. The project is initiated by the Almaty akimat and Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund. The Qamqorlyk early intervention center will support children with developmental disorders and preterm babies.

Almaty mayor visited the center, which offers not only medical assistance but also social and educational support.

It will receive up to 600 children a year. It covers 426 square meters and has a salt chamber, a sensory room, etc.

The individualized programs will be developed by a group of experts, including a neurologist, a rehabilitation therapist, a neonatology physician, a speech therapist, and a speech pathologist.

Besides, the mayor surveyed the renovated outpatient’s clinic of the perinatal medicine and pediatric cardiac surgery center. The two-storey building, built in 1966, was overhauled. The further modernization plan foresees the creation of smart operating rooms and expanding operative treatment, including heart surgeries and obstetrical operations, from 3,500 to 4,500 a year.