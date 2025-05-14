Almaty releases new culinary guide for visitors

According to the akimat, over 140 establishments are featured in the gastronomic guide created by AlmatyTourismBureau. The guide includes routes, ideas, and suggestions for enjoying a culinary experience in Almaty.

Photo credit: A screenshot from a guide

The guide features several themed tours:

The Classic Tour offers a taste of Almaty's history through dishes available at restaurants along the route. The Traditional Tour takes you deep into Kazakh cuisine. The Multicultural Tour highlights the diversity of culinary traditions. The "Mountains and Gastronomy" route pairs outdoor activities with tastings and breathtaking mountain views.

In addition, the guide features a list of local specialties, unique dishes found only in Almaty, as well as food souvenirs you can take home as a tasty reminder of your trip.

Photo credit: A screenshot from a guide

The project was developed in three languages - Russian, Kazakh, and English. The printed guide will be distributed to tourists, with the English version available at border control points and local tourist information centers.

The selection process considered not only popularity and ratings but also the atmosphere, food quality, and unique concept of each venue. The guide features categorized listings by type and location, complete with practical details like addresses, opening hours, and contact information. Several of the featured establishments have already earned spots in international rankings, including 50 Best Discovery, The World’s 50 Best Bars, and the Top 1000 Restaurants 2025.

Photo credit: A screenshot from a guide

