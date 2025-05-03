Kazakhstan’s Top 5 stunning destinations to travel

Katon-Karagay National Park (East Kazakhstan region)

Katon-Karagay National Park is the first area in Kazakhstan to be included on the Green Destinations list. Known for its stunning mountain landscapes, serene lakes, healing springs, and alpine meadows, the region offers numerous routes for travelers, including trails to Lake Yazevoye, Mount Belukha, the Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi Nature Reserve, and the Shuker Shaizhunisov museum. It’s an ideal spot for ecotourism, mountaineering, and wellness retreats.

Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve (Akmola region)

Korgalzhyn is one of the rare places in the world where flamingos can be seen in their natural habitat. In the summer months, the reserve’s lakes host thousands of migratory birds, creating a vibrant scene of wildlife. The area is especially popular with photographers, birdwatchers, and those who enjoy peaceful, untouched nature.

Altyn-Emel National Park (Zhetysu region)

Altyn-Emel is widely regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s top national parks. It features a modern visitor center that offers tourists navigation, information, and support services. Highlights include the sandy 'Singing Dune', the colorful Aktau Mountains, and the ancient rock carvings of Tamgaly-Tas. The park appeals to nature enthusiasts and families alike and is becoming more accessible for independent travelers.

Sayram-Ugam National Park (Turkistan region)

Sairam-Ugam is an often-overlooked gem in southern Kazakhstan. It offers trekking routes to stunning glacial lakes and an opportunity to explore the rich flora of the mountain valleys. With the growth of ecotourism and the introduction of new trails, Sayram-Ugam is becoming a promising destination for domestic travelers.

Sartas Visitor Center (Mangistau region)

Mangistau region is steadily enhancing its tourism infrastructure. The newly opened Sartas Visitor Center welcomes travelers on their way to the region’s petroglyphs, rock formations, and sacred sites. The center offers convenient logistics, navigation, and information support, making it easier for visitors to explore. Summer is the ideal season to experience the area’s desert landscapes and rich historical heritage.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has become a popular destination for South Korean tourists.