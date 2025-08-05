Almaty city to host memorial service for late pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev

The city of Almaty will hold a memorial ceremony for Talgat Mussabayev at 9:00 a.m. on August 6 in the Officers' House on 24 Zenkova Street. After the ceremony, a funeral prayer for the late cosmonaut will take place in the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakh pilot and cosmonaut, People’s Hero, state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev died at the age of 75 years old on August 3, 2025.

Talgat Mussabayev was born in 1951 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with several awards as an aerobatic flyer and selected as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions before retiring in 2003.

In 2007, Mussabayev was appointed as the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). In 2017 he joined the Kazakh Senate and became a member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.