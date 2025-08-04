Kazakh President sends condolences to family members of pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev
The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the pilot and cosmonaut, Khalyk Khakharmany, and state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Talgat Mussabayev, a hero who completed three space flights and glorified our country. He said Talgat Mussabayev devoted his entire career to the progress of the country’s cosmonautics. "As a Senate deputy, he initiated many good undertakings. He will always be remembered as a man who was respected for his professionalism and active civic position, the telegram reads.
