    Kazakh President sends condolences to family members of pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev

    08:16, 4 August 2025

    The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the pilot and cosmonaut, Khalyk Khakharmany, and state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Talgat Mussabayev, a hero who completed three space flights and glorified our country. He said Talgat Mussabayev devoted his entire career to the progress of the country’s cosmonautics. "As a Senate deputy, he initiated many good undertakings. He will always be remembered as a man who was respected for his professionalism and active civic position, the telegram reads.

    Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of condolence over the passing of prominent poet, composer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, awardee of the Order of Parasat Israil Saparbay.

