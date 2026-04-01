Six new oilfields discovered in Kazakhstan

According to him, the newly discovered fields are primarily located in the western part of the country.

"Last year, six fields with total reserves exceeding 127 million tons of oil were added to the country’s resource base. They are located in the Mangystau and Atyrau regions," Akbarov announced.

He further highlighted that Kazakhstan possesses 15 sedimentary basins, only five of which are in active production. Geological exploration is ongoing in the remaining understudied basins to determine their potential.

Production at the new fields will be carried out mainly by Kazakhstani companies.

Earlier, KazTransOil and Tengizchevroil discussed bilateral cooperation.