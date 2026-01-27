Almaty chemistry teacher joins world’s top 50 educators

According to the Almaty Akimat (City Hall), Beloussova is a holder of the Educator-Master professional category and the winner of the Kazakhstan National Teacher Prize 2024. Her candidacy underwent a rigorous multi-stage selection process, ranging from the initial application and submission of supporting materials to expert evaluation and the final selection.

The official Top 50 list was released on December 15, 2025. The final award ceremony will take place in Dubai from February 1 to 5, 2026, during the World Education Summit.

This marks the fifth time Kazakhstan has participated in the Global Teacher Prize. It is noteworthy that to date, Kazakhstani teachers have reached the global Top 50 three times.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 100 million tenge was awarded to Kazakhstan’s talented students and their teachers.