Almaty ranked among world’s top 5 cities for mountain lovers

In its publication, Almaty is featured alongside such destinations as Innsbruck (Austria), Grenoble (France), and Salzburg (Austria), all of which are celebrated for their world-class winter sports and active tourism infrastructure.

The article was written after the Almaty Tourism Bureau hosted the publication's team, showcasing the city’s unique blend of cultural landmarks and natural beauty.

Фото: акимат Алматы

The spotlight falls on Almaty’s two major gems: the Shymbulak Ski Resort, with ski lifts reaching altitudes of over 3,000 meters, and the Medeu High-Altitude Sports Complex, which boasts the world’s highest open-air ice arena. The magazine describes the cable car ascent as an experience in its own right, while the vibrant cultural and culinary scene makes the city an exceptionally attractive destination for tourists.

Founded in 1978, Viajar is recognized as one of Spain’s most authoritative travel magazines. Focused on cultural, active, and educational tourism, it reaches a broad audience of seasoned travelers.

