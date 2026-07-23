Almaty, Astana climb in global best student cities ranking

Almaty climbed 13 places to 78th, achieving the highest position ever attained by a Kazakh city in the ranking and the best result among cities in Central Asia. Astana also advanced, rising eight places to 119th, placing both Kazakh cities among the region's top performers.

Published by international higher education analytics firm QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the QS Best Student Cities ranking evaluates cities across six indicators: university rankings, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability, and student views.

The 2027 edition covers 150 cities that meet the ranking's population and university eligibility criteria, including institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Almaty's higher education sector remains one of its key advantages. The city is home to nine universities featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and ranks 50th globally for university performance, underscoring the strength of its academic ecosystem.

Affordability was another area where Kazakhstan performed well. Astana ranked ninth globally for the cost of studying and living, while Almaty placed 24th, reinforcing the appeal of both cities to international students.

Both cities also improved their scores for student diversity, reflecting the growing international appeal of Kazakhstan's universities.

The ministry said the higher rankings underscore the increasing global competitiveness of Kazakhstan's higher education system and strengthen the country's position on the international education map.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the city of Alatau is set to become a new hub for talent, technology, and investment in Eurasia.